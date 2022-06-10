Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UMICY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Umicore has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

