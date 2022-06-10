Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UMICY shares. Citigroup upgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

