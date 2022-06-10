United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:UG opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.
About United-Guardian (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
