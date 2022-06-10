United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

About United-Guardian (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.