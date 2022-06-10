United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

URI stock opened at $298.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $262.76 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.14.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

