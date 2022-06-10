Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 2,407 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

