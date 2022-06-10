Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNVC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 204,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,283. Univec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

