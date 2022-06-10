Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.
Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $73.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Get Rating)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.