Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

