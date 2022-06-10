Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 2,950.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

