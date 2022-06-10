Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 2,950.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Unrivaled Brands (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.