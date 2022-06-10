Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

UPNRF stock remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Uponor Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

