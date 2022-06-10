Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

