Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,560. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $673.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

