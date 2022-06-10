Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.