Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
