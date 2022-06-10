Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $5.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

VCSA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 2,536,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

