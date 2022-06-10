Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.91

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

NYSE MTN traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $248.65. 869,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,787. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.48.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $15,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 163,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

