Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

NYSE:MTN opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.48.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

