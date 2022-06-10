Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.
NYSE:MTN opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000.
About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
