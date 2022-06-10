Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MTN opened at $245.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.48.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.