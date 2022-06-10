Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $383.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $379.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s current price.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.13 by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $117,740,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $130,083,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,151,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,305,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

