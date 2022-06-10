Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS.

NYSE:MTN traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.48. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

