Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VIP stock traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 270.33 ($3.39). The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,059. The firm has a market cap of £112.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.29. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 208 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

