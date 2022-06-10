Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VIP stock traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 270.33 ($3.39). The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,059. The firm has a market cap of £112.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.29. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 208 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.
