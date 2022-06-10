VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 83,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

