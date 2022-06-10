Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 619.4% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19,807.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 732,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,458. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

