Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

VBLT stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

