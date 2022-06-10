VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VACNY. UBS Group cut their price target on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.33.

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

