VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VectivBio by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of VectivBio stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

