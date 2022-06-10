Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

