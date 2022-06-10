Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 111,111 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,344,084 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,238.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

TCDA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,770. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

