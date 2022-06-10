Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,896. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

