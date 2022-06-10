Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Paul McGreevy Acquires 138,571 Shares

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy bought 138,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £48,499.85 ($60,776.75).

Paul McGreevy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Paul McGreevy purchased 148,868 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £50,615.12 ($63,427.47).

LON:VLG opened at GBX 37 ($0.46) on Friday. Venture Life Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £46.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

