Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 968.4% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 23,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($41.94) to €36.50 ($39.25) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

