Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 685,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

