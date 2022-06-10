Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

