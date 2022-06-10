Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VRUS remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 25,903,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,091,033. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.
