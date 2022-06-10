Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 25,903,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,091,033. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International (Get Rating)

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.