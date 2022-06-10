Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $175,009.38 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,775. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.