VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,057. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

