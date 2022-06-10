VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in May

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. 11,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
