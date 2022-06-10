VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in May

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.91. 11,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.