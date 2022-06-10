Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VINC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of VINC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.