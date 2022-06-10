Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a growth of 95,922.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,081,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VPER stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,381. Viper Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viper Networks (VPER)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.