Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a growth of 95,922.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,081,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPER stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,381. Viper Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.