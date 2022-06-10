Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE VGII traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,503. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGII. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $8,362,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

