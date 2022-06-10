Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

