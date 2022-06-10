Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in May

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

Virtual Medical International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.