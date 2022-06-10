Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in May

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Virtual Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile (Get Rating)
