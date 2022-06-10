Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,214. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

