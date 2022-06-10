Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

