Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 29,200.0% in May

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 29,200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

JOET traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,669. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

