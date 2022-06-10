Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Up 863.0% in May

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 863.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEATW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,094. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.