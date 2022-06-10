Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Up 863.0% in May

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 863.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SEATW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,094. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEATW)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.