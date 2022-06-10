Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($186.02) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €2.14 ($2.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €159.80 ($171.83). 603,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12 month high of €242.00 ($260.22).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

