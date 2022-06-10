Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $4,856,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,447,000.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,516. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

