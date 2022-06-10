Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 95.3% in May

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:IHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,516. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
