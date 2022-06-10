Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Up 567.2% in May

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,621,500 shares, a growth of 567.2% from the May 15th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $20.97.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.