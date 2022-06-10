Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Up 567.2% in May

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,621,500 shares, a growth of 567.2% from the May 15th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $20.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.