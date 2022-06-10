Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VYCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,743. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

Vycor Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.