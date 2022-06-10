Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VYCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,743. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
Vycor Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
